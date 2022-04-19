Analyzing Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) & CION Investment (NYSE:CION)

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A -94.27% 2.42% CION Investment 75.48% 7.94% 4.16%

65.8% of Crown Proptech Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of CION Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CION Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Proptech Acquisitions 0 0 1 0 3.00 CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crown Proptech Acquisitions presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.78%. CION Investment has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crown Proptech Acquisitions is more favorable than CION Investment.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crown Proptech Acquisitions and CION Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Proptech Acquisitions N/A N/A $6.69 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 8.45 $118.76 million $1.41 8.31

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Crown Proptech Acquisitions.

Summary

CION Investment beats Crown Proptech Acquisitions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crown Proptech Acquisitions (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.