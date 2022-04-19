Analyzing Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) & Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sunworks and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunworks -26.32% -35.41% -26.11% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sunworks and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunworks 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunworks currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 235.82%.

Risk and Volatility

Sunworks has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hoku has a beta of -13.51, indicating that its stock price is 1,451% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sunworks and Hoku’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunworks $101.15 million 0.58 -$26.63 million ($0.97) -2.07 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Sunworks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Sunworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sunworks (Get Rating)

Sunworks, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects. The company was formerly known as Solar3D, Inc. and changed its name to Sunworks, Inc. in March 2016. Sunworks, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Hoku (Get Rating)

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

