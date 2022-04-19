Analyzing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and Tilray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 6 0 3.00 Tilray 1 7 5 0 2.31

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus target price of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 294.50%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 81.18%. Given Cresco Labs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Tilray.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cresco Labs and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.80 N/A N/A N/A Tilray $513.09 million 5.38 -$367.42 million $0.19 30.21

Cresco Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Tilray.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Tilray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs N/A N/A N/A Tilray 6.80% -0.78% -0.59%

Summary

Cresco Labs beats Tilray on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresco Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

