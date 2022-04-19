Analyzing United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

This table compares United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.15 AMCON Distributing $1.67 billion 0.06 $15.55 million $26.99 6.02

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than AMCON Distributing. AMCON Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% AMCON Distributing 0.92% 20.88% 8.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Natural Foods and AMCON Distributing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of AMCON Distributing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats AMCON Distributing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. In addition, the Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. Further, the company operates twenty retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.