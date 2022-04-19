AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 million and the highest is $20.50 million. AnaptysBio reported sales of $11.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full-year sales of $29.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 million to $87.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $70.92 million, with estimates ranging from $8.52 million to $291.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.24. The company had a trading volume of 239,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,806. The stock has a market cap of $615.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.12. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

