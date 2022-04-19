Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells $25,050.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ANGI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,827. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Angi by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

