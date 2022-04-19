Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 115,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,329. Angi has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $415.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,133,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,003,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 69,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

