Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €59.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €59.00 ($63.44) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($61.29) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.29 ($71.28).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($88.20) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($118.39).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.