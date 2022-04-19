Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($88.17) to €83.00 ($89.25) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

