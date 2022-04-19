Anila Lingamneni Sells 189 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $10,687.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at $792,435.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HAE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.10. 457,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,872. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $75.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 58,947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $20,249,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

