ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Short Interest Update

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 567,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,302,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,461,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $281.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

