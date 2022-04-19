APA Co. (APA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

APA has a payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $7.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ APA opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $44.99.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other APA news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in APA by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 732,392 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in APA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 39,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

APA Company Profile (Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.