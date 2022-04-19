Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 1,250 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $63,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $13,426,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50.

NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.44. 835,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.