Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aperam S.A. is a manufacturer and marketer of stainless steel primarily in South America and Europe. The company produce grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steels and nickel alloys. Aperam S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Aperam alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APEMY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($69.89) to €46.00 ($49.46) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

APEMY remained flat at $$40.21 on Tuesday. 270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93. Aperam has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Aperam will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aperam (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aperam (APEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.