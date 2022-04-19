APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in APi Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,977.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE APG opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.81 million. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

