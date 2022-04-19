Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,348,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,753,000. CPMG Inc lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CPMG Inc now owns 3,878,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 683,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

APEN opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $225.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

