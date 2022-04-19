Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Short Interest Update

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,070,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the March 15th total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 43,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,930. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.17. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 486.7% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,722,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,922 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $160,134,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $154,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $143,204,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

