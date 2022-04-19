Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Lowered to $71.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

APO stock opened at $56.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $50.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $6,119,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $364,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth $709,000.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

