Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:APGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

