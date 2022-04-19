Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the March 15th total of 62,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:APGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,420. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.77. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd.

