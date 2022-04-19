Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.40.

APPN opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $46.85 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 471,350 shares of company stock worth $25,265,049. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian by 125.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,521,000 after purchasing an additional 750,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 307,570 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Finally, StackLine Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

