Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) SVP Sells $1,319,280.00 in Stock

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Deirdre O’brien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,641,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,234,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.96. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 180,959 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,606,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

