Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) to post $6.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.36 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $5.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $26.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.34 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.57 billion to $30.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.76.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $114.87 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

