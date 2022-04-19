AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.49% from the company’s current price.

APP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.06.

NYSE:APP opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $43.08 and a fifty-two week high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion and a PE ratio of 667.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.30.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after buying an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $9,713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

