Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.16. 5,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,909. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $82.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.35. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.82.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

