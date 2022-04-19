ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,900 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 277,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE ARC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 187,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.60. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.25 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1,875.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 690,323 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 431,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 17.9% during the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 237,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 14,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARC. StockNews.com began coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on ARC Document Solutions from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

