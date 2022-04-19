ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Up 21.4% in March

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,700 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 233,700 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ABIO stock opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.29.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 26,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,653.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 201,873 shares of company stock worth $460,290. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,574 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

