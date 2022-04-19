ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($44.09) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.61) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €40.18 ($43.21).

ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($19.05) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($33.08).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

