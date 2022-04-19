Arch Resources (ARCH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.76 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 85.21% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arch Resources to post $60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARCH opened at $169.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $729,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

