Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADM opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $97.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus raised their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

