Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.77.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $97.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $402,080,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $118,181,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

