Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arco Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. Keenan Capital LLC increased its stake in Arco Platform by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 3,766,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,703,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,229,000. Finally, Philosophy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,702,000.
Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
