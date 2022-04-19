Ares Capital (ARCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 47.73%.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,844,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

