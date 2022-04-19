Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Short Interest Update

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 440,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ARGO opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.73). Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,764 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,167,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,486,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,392,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,635,000 after purchasing an additional 297,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after purchasing an additional 944,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARGO shares. TheStreet lowered Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

