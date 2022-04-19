Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 72,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

About Argonaut Gold

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

