Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.41. 13,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,994. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $212,664.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

