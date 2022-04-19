Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arista continues to benefit from solid demand for its client-to-cloud networking portfolio across all sectors. The company has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point, delivering greater capacity, higher bandwidth and lower latency of Wi-Fi 6E to support high-definition video collaboration applications. Arista holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching and is increasingly gaining traction in 200-, and 400-gig high-performance switching products. However, the company expects near-term volatility to continue despite the underlying strength of business model and diligent execution of operational strategies. It expects revenue growth to be muted with near saturation levels in the existing customer base and product markets. Redesigning of products and supply chain mechanism have eroded margins.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.97.

Shares of ANET traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.69. 15,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,994. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.82 and its 200 day moving average is $126.93.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.52%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total transaction of $145,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

