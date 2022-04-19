Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $22.00.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.