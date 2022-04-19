Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. Ark Restaurants has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.99 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 10.20%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. ( NASDAQ:ARKR Get Rating ) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.17% of Ark Restaurants worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

