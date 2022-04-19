Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AHH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

AHH stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,489. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.65, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHH. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

