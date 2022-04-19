Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.20 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AWI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.