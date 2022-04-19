Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) & American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) Head-To-Head Contrast

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $1.11 billion 3.91 $183.20 million $3.82 23.89 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Armstrong World Industries has higher revenue and earnings than American Rebel.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong World Industries and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 2 0 7 0 2.56 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus target price of $119.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.41%. Given Armstrong World Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Armstrong World Industries is more favorable than American Rebel.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 16.56% 40.62% 11.95% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.6% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Armstrong World Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats American Rebel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. The Architectural Specialties segment manufactures and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. The Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income, and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About American Rebel (Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. provides designs and markets branded safes and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides supplemental accessories, including space savings items for its safes, such as hangers, lights kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through retailers, local specialty sports, and hunting and firearms stores, as well as online. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

