Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,395. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.06. Artesian Resources has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of Artesian Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,524 shares of company stock worth $500,788 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 102,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 19.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 31.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

