Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 157.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $651,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 51,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.