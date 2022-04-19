Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

ABG traded up $11.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $230.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.76.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total transaction of $43,755.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after acquiring an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

