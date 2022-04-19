ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.10.

ASX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 272,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.31. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

