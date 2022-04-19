Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AINC opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.14. Ashford has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

