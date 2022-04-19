Ashland Global (ASH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ashland Global (NYSE: ASH):

4/19/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $129.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $113.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Ashland Global was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Ashland for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 have been going down over the past month. The company’s restructuring actions have provided it with a diverse business portfolio focused on high quality markets and better positioned it for future growth. Its actions to reduce operating costs should also support margins. Ashland is also benefiting from a strong rebound in industrial demand. Moreover, it remains committed to boost its free cash flows and maintain its dividend amid the challenging environment. However, Ashland faces headwinds from higher raw material and energy costs. Raw material supply tightness remains a concern. Logistics and shipping challenges are also affecting the company’s costs. Ashland is facing significant issues in land transportation. Its high debt level is also a matter of concern.”

4/13/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Ashland Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Ashland Global had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $127.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Ashland Global was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $108.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $110.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

