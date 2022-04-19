Ashland Global (ASH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Ashland Global to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ashland Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ashland Global stock opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $110.74. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

