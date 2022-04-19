Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Mizuho

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Mizuho from $129.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

NYSE:ASH opened at $106.81 on Tuesday. Ashland Global has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $110.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

