Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,005.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,900 ($63.75) to GBX 4,950 ($64.40) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,230 ($68.05) to GBX 4,770 ($62.06) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded Ashtead Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ashtead Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.06) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $239.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.21 and its 200-day moving average is $300.41. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $236.60 and a 1-year high of $349.69.

Ashtead Group ( OTCMKTS:ASHTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

