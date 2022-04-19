Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Singapore, Thailand, Australia, the People's Republic of China, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs.

